AN EasyJet passenger has died on board a flight from Spain to the UK on New Year’s Day.

The budget airline said medical assistance had been provided on flight EZY6418 from Alicante to Newcastle.

Cabin crew had also requested that emergency crews stand by upon landing, but the passenger was already dead when the plane touched down.

Newcastle-based paper Chronicle Live has reported that the deceased is a 63-year-old man.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “EasyJet can confirm that a passenger was taken ill on board flight EZY6418 from Alicante to Newcastle on January 1.

“Medical assistance was provided to the passenger on board and the crew requested paramedics to attend upon landing to provide further medical assistance however the passenger sadly passed away.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the passenger and we are offering support and assistance at this difficult time.

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is our highest priority.”

A spokesperson from Northumbria police told the airline: “At about 1.35pm on New Year’s Day police received a report that a 63-year-old man had fallen unwell on a flight travelling to Newcastle Airport from Alicante.”