THREE have been arrested after being caught red handed loading nearly 2,000 kilos of hash into the back of a van.

The trio of Moroccan nationals were caught at around 10am on December 30 by the Guardia Civil on El Playazo beach in Nerja

Officers surprised the group near the four-star Marinas de Nerja hotel, which is set back from the beach.

DRUG HOTSPOT: Nerja’s El Playazo

The arrested were quickly identified and their belongings seized, including mobile phones and GPS devices.

Their ‘Zodiac-style’ RIB – a type of inflatable boat favoured by Mediterranean drug traffickers – was also commandeered.

In total 56 bundles of hash were also seized.

The Guardia Civil have opened an investigation into the possible destination of the bundles and more arrests are expected in the new year.

Nerja’s beaches remain hotbeds for drug landings – last May nine criminals were arrested after 1,200 kilograms of hash were intercepted on Playa El Cañuelo.