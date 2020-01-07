A MOTHER is demanding compensation from the Murcian government after a boy poked her daughter in the eye at school.

The woman has asked €200 from the regional Ministry of Education following the incident at an education institute in Los Alcazares.

The compensation was intended to cover taxi expenses while taking her daughter to hospital and three lost days of work.

The Legal Council of the Region of Murcia has advised that the Government is not responsible for the accidental injury of an unknown cause.

It said teachers cannot be held responsible for the incident, and suggested the claim would be disregarded.