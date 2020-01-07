POLICE in Murcia have issued a stern warning to anyone signing or filling out important documents in 2020.
Dates can this year be written as 07/01/2020 or more briefly 07/01/20.
The latter, however, could be easily doctored with an extra two digits to change your date to 07/01/2012, for example.
Police are therefore advising that dates be written in their full year form to avoid any potential legal or criminal consequences.
The situation will not occur again until 2121 – over a century away.
