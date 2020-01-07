SPAIN’S traffic regulator has released its ’12 wishes of Christmas’ with a video capturing 12 crimes committed by Spanish road users.

The video released via social media shows a series of road users caught taking selfies, playing the drums and even solving a Rubik’s cube while at the wheel.

Other clips show a woman riding a front seat on a bus with her dog on her lap, a youth talking on the phone in a convertible and a driver breaking the speed limit.

“We look at 12 clips of drivers in the hopes of eradicating these behaviours and make our roads safer,” a statement from the Dirección General de Trafico (DGT) read.

“These are our 12 wishes for Christmas. Please help us make them come true.”