SPAIN’S traffic regulator has released its ’12 wishes of Christmas’ with a video capturing 12 crimes committed by Spanish road users.
The video released via social media shows a series of road users caught taking selfies, playing the drums and even solving a Rubik’s cube while at the wheel.
Other clips show a woman riding a front seat on a bus with her dog on her lap, a youth talking on the phone in a convertible and a driver breaking the speed limit.
“We look at 12 clips of drivers in the hopes of eradicating these behaviours and make our roads safer,” a statement from the Dirección General de Trafico (DGT) read.
“These are our 12 wishes for Christmas. Please help us make them come true.”
Haciendo el cubo de Rubik, con niños en brazos, wasapeando o haciendo selfies… Recopilamos 12 conductas a erradicar de nuestras carreteras para que sean más seguras. Lo pediremos como deseo con las 12 ??. Ayúdanos a que se cumpla. #DGTgracias?? #NavidadDGT2019? pic.twitter.com/4WQ71dgMVR— Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) December 31, 2019