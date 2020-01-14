WATCH: Tangier musicians put on rare show for Gibraltar public in cultural exchange programme

The event will be part of a developing connection with Tangier and other neighbouring towns

TOP Moroccan musicians were in Gibraltar last night as part of a cultural exchange with Tangier.

The Tangier-Gibraltar cultural exchange initiative seeks to strengthen a bond between Gibraltar and Tangier by sharing in a variety of different activities.

First up to perform was singer/songwriter, Wadie Ismail from Tangier, wearing a red and white jacket with the flag of Morocco on top of the flag of Gibraltar.

POP: Wadie Ismail sang his first ever English pop fusion song

He performed an original song which was made in collaboration with Gibraltar’s Adrian Pisarello and Liam Byrne.

Ismail informed the audience that the original song was in fact the first time he had performed live in English.

His following songs were performed in his mother tongue and even though many in the audience couldn’t understand the lyrics, they still danced along anyway.

ELECTRIFYING: Dakka Marrakchia at the GEMA Gallery in Line Wall Road

Next up were Dakka Marrakchia, a traditional energetic band of seven from Morocco, using percussion and singing.

As you will see in the video they brought the venue to life, dancing with audience members.

Benefit

The Moroccan musicians and artists have been in Gibraltar since 12 January and will be staying until Thursday this week.

The group will be visiting various educational institutions all over Gibraltar such as the Youth Service to deliver workshops.

These workshops will range from making jewellery, producing art and composing music.

Gibraltar’s Minister of Culture, John Cortes spoke of how Gibraltar was linked to Morocco,

“The cultural connection this artistic exchange realises will help significantly to bring our communities closer through culture, understanding and developing friendship,” he said.

“I am confident that this exchange will be of great benefit to artists from both communities.

“It will be the gateway for future cultural exchanges with other small nations and neighbouring towns”.

The performances was held at the GEMA gallery of modern art on Line Wall Road organised by the Gibraltar Cultural Services and the JM Memorial Foundation.

In phase two of Tangier & Gibraltar Cultural Exchange, Gibraltarian artists and musicians will be travelling to Tangier in April of this year to showcase their work.

Look out for an exciting interview with one of the artists who reveals his unique rags-to-riches connection with Gibraltar in our print edition out on Wednesday in Morrison’s and around the Rock.