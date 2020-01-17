WESTLEY Capper has been spared jail after admitting to the manslaughter of Fatima Dorado.

The Olive Press exclusively revealed how the son of a British millionaire went for a curry after he and his pal Craig Porter ran over and killed the Bolivian mother at a zebra crossing in San Pedro de Alcantara, Marbella.

But Capper, who was also tried for the kidnapping of missing waitress Agnese Klavina last year, was handed a two-year suspended sentence this week.

Judge Ignacio Navas Hidalgo told the Brit he would stay out of jail as long as he behaved himself for three years and attended a road safety education course.

The ruling comes after Capper struck a deal with prosecutors by paying a large compensation to Dorado’s family.

Seven months ago he was also cleared of the kidnapping of missing Agenese Klavina, who was last seen entering Capper’s Mercedes behind the Aqwa Mist nightclub in Puerto Banus.

Judges believed the footage of Klavina entering the vehicle on September 6 2014 did not amount to kidnapping, meaning Capper avoided a possible 16-year sentence.

He was given a two-year sentence for coercion for the way he made Klavina leave with him, which he is appealing.