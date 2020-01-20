ALICANTE airport will remain closed all Monday following a night of gale force winds, heavy rain, snow and turbulent seas.
Storm Gloria caused havoc up and down the Valencian Community last night with roads closed and trees felled.
The airport is also recovering from a fire that shut down operations for nearly 24 hours.
Spain’s airport operator AENA urged passengers to consult their airline for information.
Yesterday, the airport was closed at 2, with Murcia and Valencia airports taking charge of arrivals and departures.
