AN estate agent in Alicante has come up with a cracking idea to keep staff motivated and happy.

Agents at Intasun in Rojales on the Costa Blanca often arrive to a bag of fresh eggs on a Monday morning.

Brought in by owner Arthur Longden from his nearby farm, the eggs are the perfect January pick me up for Blue Monday – statistically the most depressing day of the year.

NO YOKE: Commercial Director Jamie Landon (left) is a fan of Intasun’s egg policy

“It’s not every week, but it’s always a nice thing to find on your desk,” said Commercial Director Jamie Landon, who has worked at the agency for many years.

The Elche-based agent knows the area like the back of his hand and has sold hundreds of properties to British buyers.

He covers a wide area, including Ciudad Quesada.

Owner Longden has lived in the area since 1973 and currently has a farm in Daya Nueva.