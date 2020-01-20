ENGLISHMAN Lee Westwood has won the Abu Dhabi Championship, with Sergio Garcia finishing in eighth place.

Westwood finished on 19 under par, two shots ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Victor Perez.

The world number 29, only got better as the competition went on, scoring a seven-under-par 65 in the third round and a five-under-par 67 in the final round.

He said: “It’s been a good week. I am just really happy the way I controlled myself. I wasn’t paying attention to other people, I was trying to control my emotions.”

Sergio Garcia finished on 13 under par, six shots behind the winner.

The 40-year-old started the competition strongly with a five-under-par 67 but could not replicate that in the later rounds.

The Spaniard has spent much of his career in the top ten of the world rankings, but is currently ranked number 42.

His last competition win came at the KLM Open in Amsterdam in September 2019.

Fellow countryman Rafa Cabrebro-Bello only finished a shot behind Garcia, at 12 under par.

The 35-year-old also started well scoring a five-under-par 67 but his form worsened as the competition progressed.