STORM Gloria has last night broken through a sand barrer and wrought havoc on Javea’s popular Arenal beach.

Photographs today show tiles ripped up, concrete seats scattered and shops fronts smashed in on the Costa Blanca town’s Paseo David Ferrer.

The town hall had previously constructed a sand barrier in preparation for the storm that hit on Sunday afternoon.

However, after enduring the gale force 9 winds all night, the barrier gave way around sunrise as the sea broke into the paseo.

It comes as the Costa Blanca is on red alert for gale force winds, turbulent seas and snow at altitudes above 600m.

The red alert warning will be in effect until 12pm today.

Video credit: Steve Newman, owner of Matrix Martial Arts in Javea