A 40-year-old expat has fractured his leg while out photographing storm Gloria on a Costa Blanca beachfront.

The Dutchman was reportedly taking pictures at 12.30 today in the Puerto Blanco port area of Calpe when he was struck by a wave.

The man had to be stretchered out by Guardia Civil before being transferred to Denia Hospital – 33km away – for treatment.

He was suffering an open fracture on one leg, according to Guardia Civil sources.

It comes as the Guardia Civil has aided 600 people in Alicante as storm Gloria battered the region with winds reaching gale force 9.

A Guardia Civil captain told the Olive Press that residents should not risk ‘taking a selfie’ in storm conditions.

“We are urging the people not to come to the coast, especially with families and young children, because its dangerous,” he added.