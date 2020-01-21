POLICE vehicles will now have a ‘free pass’ to allow them through Spain’s toll booths.
Official police vehicles equipped with VIA-T technology can now pass through without identifying themselves, meaning a significant saving of time and increased efficiency for authorities.
The general director of the Police, Francisco Pardo Piqueras, and the president of SEOPAN – Association of Construction Companies and Infrastructure Concessionaires – Julián Núñez, signed the collaboration agreement yesterday, Monday January 20th.
After the signing was carried out at the headquarters of the General Directorate of the Police, 1500 vehicles will be fitted with the IVA-T technology, initially.
Olive Press TV
A Guardia Civil captain has urged residents NOT to take selfies during gale force winds
01:34
Storm Gloria hits the Costa Blanca
01:31
Reporter nearly washed away as storm hits Javea's Arenal beach | Olive Press TV
01:00
Olive Press TV on site as storm breeches Denia beach walls
01:01
Tips for driving through standing water
01:50
Fire at Alicante Airport January 15 2020
00:41
Fire at Alicante Airport 2
00:11
How Spain killed off its coal industry | Olive Press TV Roundup Jan 3-10
04:01
Alcoy cavalcade of the Three Kings 2020 – Olive Press TV
03:58
BREXIT IS DONE: UK Ambassador says healthcare and rights protected in Olive Press roundup Dec 13-20
04:36
'Mass suicide'–expat campaign groups react to UK general election on Olive Press TV roundup Dec 6-13
05:26
Spain's secret climate crisis sees chemicals poisoning oceans and rivers
02:11