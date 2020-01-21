POLICE vehicles will now have a ‘free pass’ to allow them through Spain’s toll booths.

Official police vehicles equipped with VIA-T technology can now pass through without identifying themselves, meaning a significant saving of time and increased efficiency for authorities.

SIGNED: The National Police and Highway Concessionaires sign an agreement for the automated passage of official vehicles in tolls

The general director of the Police, Francisco Pardo Piqueras, and the president of SEOPAN – Association of Construction Companies and Infrastructure Concessionaires – Julián Núñez, signed the collaboration agreement yesterday, Monday January 20th.

After the signing was carried out at the headquarters of the General Directorate of the Police, 1500 vehicles will be fitted with the IVA-T technology, initially.

