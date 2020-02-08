THE influenza virus that has gripped Cordoba continues to spread at epidemic levels, the Junta de Andalucia has said.

In a press conference held by the managing director of the Andalucian Health Service (SAS), Miguel Angel Guzman, he revealed that over 85,000 people have been treated per week since it broke out.

This represents a total of 180 people per 100,000 that have been struck with the virus.

Although the total figures have decreased in Cordoba by 2.31% since last week, figures elsewhere in Andalucia continue to rise.

FLU: The virus is now at epidemic levels in Andalucia

Malaga registered an increase by over 6.46% since last week.

Cases began in mid January, with sufferers experiencing severe fevers, muscle aches, stomach cramps and migraines.

Whilst many in the region are concerned about the coronavirus that is currently making its way around the world, Guzman has reiterated that the strain of influenza prevalent across Andalucia is not related, and sufferers should not be concerned.

Due to the increased number of sufferers during 2020, the Junta de Andalucía has issued phase two of the High Frequency Plan, launched when there is a 25% increase in cases within a set period of time.

The plan involves the increase in staffing at hospitals and regular monitoring of cases to ensure that professionals are giving fast and necessary treatment to their patients.

According to figures released during the conference, cases are decreasing slowly, with Guzman praising the efforts of the emergency services for their treatment of this years epidemic.