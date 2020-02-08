THE annual Carnaval de Casares returns on March 7, promising a cracking family day out.

The registration for those wishing to take part in the adult costume contest has now opened.

Those interested in participating now have until March 3 register, so that they can be part of the parade.

On March 7 the parade will leave on March 7 from Peñón Roao, where it will travel Plaza de España.

BIG NIGHT: The Casares Carnival is one of the best events of the year

To establish the ceremony order, a raffle will be held at Radio Casares on March 5 at 1pm.

The event kicks off at 12pm with a children’s costume party before activities for teenagers commence from 8pm.

There will then be various games, prizes at the adult’s party, which gets underway at 10.30pm.

For more information visit the Casares Ayuntamiento website here.