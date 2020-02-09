Companies such as Pet Taxi Transport highlight the ease with which anybody in the digital world can set up a ‘company’ and charge for services remotely.

In many cases without any paperwork or licences.

Yet it also highlights the perils of failing to undertake due-diligence.

With an enormous amount of companies across all sectors, it can be difficult to know which is legitimate and which is bogus.

It is equally hard to know if that 5-star rating was earned or is faked.

Yet when a company such as Pet Taxi doesn’t even have the correct registration to carry out the simplest of jobs it is important for media groups like ours to step in and expose them.

For one thing’s for certain, the likes of Facebook are not going to do it.