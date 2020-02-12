ZARA founder, Amancio Ortega has been ranked as the fifth richest man in the world.

Data gathered and calculated by Learnbonds.com indicates that the top ten richest people in the world collectively have more wealth than 85 countries.

Ortega has a net worth of €71.51 billion, which when compared to the GDP of countries, he would rank in 67th position, just above Oman.

The Middle Eastern country has an annual GDP of €70.4 billion.

The 83-year-old ranks fifth, behind the likes of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault and Warren Buffet.

For a brief period of time in 2015, he held the title for richest man in the world, overtaking Bill Gates when his fortune peaked at €73.25 billion.

The Leonese is the richest man in Spain and second wealthiest in Europe, behind Bernard Aranult, known for his ventures with Louis Vuitton and Sephora.

The first Zara store was opened in 1975 and that marked the beginning of the empire he would create.

In 2009, Zara was part of the Inditex group, of which Ortega owned 59.29%, and included brands such as, Massimo Dutti, Pull and Bear and Bershka.