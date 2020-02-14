THE departing governor has grown to ‘admire, respect and enjoy’ the people of Gibraltar.

Lt Gen Ed Davis expressed his ‘love’ for Gibraltar after four years as the Queen’s representative on the Rock.

“To know the People of Gibraltar, is to not only deeply admire, respect and enjoy them, but also, to deeply love them,” he said.

“Thank you, the inclusive, respectful and generous People of Gibraltar, for welcoming us into your inspiring community.”

Davis became Governor on January 19 2016, starting his civilian career after decades of being in the Royal Marines.

He succeeded Sir James Dutton who had stepped down two years into his three year stint.

“Thank you for the smiles, laughs and hugs,” continued Davis.

SMILES: Governor Ed Davis with wife Lorraine and Joe Caruana

“Most of all, thank you for your treasured friendship that we have been truly blessed to experience and will profoundly cherish for the rest of our lives.”

The Governor and his wife Lorraine are to leave the convent at 13:30 on February 18.

He will walk down Gibraltar’s Main Street to say goodbye to the Chief Justice Anthony Dudley at the Supreme Court.

He will then say goodbye to the Bishop at the Cathedral, the MPs at Parliament and the Mayor at Gibraltar’s City Hall.

A 17 Royal Gun salute will be fired from Grand Battery House before he departs the Rock on a flight to London.

“Lorraine and I wish you all future happiness and success that you so richly deserve,” added Davis.

“We have no doubt, and will always proudly champion, that Gibraltar will continue to be Gibraltar.”

