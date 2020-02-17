A LORRY has overturned in a dramatic accident on the Costa del Sol.

LUCKY: The lorry driver emerged unscathed

The driver of a lorry that crashed on a roundabout in Manilva has survived what looks like a very serious accident.

At around 14:20 this afternoon, a cement truck spun out of control and crashed by the side of the road at the La Paloma roundabout towards Algeciras.

DAMAGE: The lorry has caused damage to the road barrier

The Policia Local and the fire brigade arrived swiftly on the scene and confirmed no one was seriously injured.

People on Facebook are shocked with how fast the lorry was going for it to overturn like that.

QUICK: The Policia Local arrived swiftly on the scene

More to follow.