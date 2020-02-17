FISHING spots in Gibraltar and Spain have been named among the best in Europe.

A list has been compiled by fishing website fishingbooker.com, noting down the best places to go angling in Europe in 2020.

Lleida in Catalunya, along with Tenerife in the Canary Islands and Gibraltar have all been included in the list of top 10 destinations.

Lleida lies on the river Ebro, which is well known for its enormous wels catfish, which can reach more than 200 pounds.

The thing that makes Tenerife special is that you can head there at any time of year and find huge fish.

Seabream, amberjack, and dentex roam the reefs while marlin and tuna hunt in the bluewaters just a mile or two offshore.

Gibraltar on the other hand is the only route between the Atlantic and the Mediterranean, which makes it a superhighway for huge, predatory fish.

Fishing Booker is an expert in its field, as it’s the world’s largest platform for connecting anglers and fishing guides, with over 30.000 fishing trips available in more than 1.950 destinations worldwide.