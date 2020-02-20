IT has been a jam-packed day of emotions as Gibraltar’s Main Street said its farewell to the governor of the last four years.

After a week of parties and ceremonies Ed Davis and his wife were moved to tears as they left the Rock for the last time.

The afternoon began with the Governor leaving at 13:30, inspecting the Royal Gibraltar Regiment outside the convent.

RESPECT: Ed Davis inspects Gibraltar Regiment Guard of Honour

He greeted tourists and the public, thanking them for attending and embracing those he knew on a personal level.

Ed Davis came into office on January 19 2016 as the Governor of Gibraltar, with responsibility for defence, security and serving as the military’s commander-in-chief.

EMOTIONAL: Ed Davis bids farewell

Nick Pyle has been sworn in as Acting Governor until the new Governor is selected by the UK Government and appointed by the queen.

Davis made his way to the Supreme Court and had a warm embrace with Gibraltarian Anthony Dudley, Chief Justice of Gibraltar.

EMBRACE: Ed Davis hugs Anthony Dudley, first Gibraltarian Judge to be Chief Justice

The Chief Justice makes up one of four Judges in the Supreme Court who hears civil and criminal proceedings.

Davis made his way further down Main Street, giving hi-fives to hundreds of children from Gibraltar’s middle schools before saying farewell to Bishop Carmelo Zammit

UNITED: Children draw flags of UK and Gibraltar

BLESSED: Governor bids farewell to Gibraltar Bishop Carmelo Zammit

Parliament was the main destination, to see MPs before reaching City Hall to say goodbye to Mayor John Gonçalves.

SPEAKER: Speaker of Gibraltar Parliament greets departing Governor

HUGS: Davis hugs Chief Minister Fabian Picardo

John Mackintosh Square saw a gathering of people to see the Governor and to see the Gibraltar Youth Choir perform a song which brought Davis to tears.

TEARS: An emotional Governor wipes away tears

CHOIR: Gibraltar Youth Choir sing for the leaving Governor

MAYOR: Ed Davis bids farewell to John Gonçalves, Mayor of Gibraltar

Davis made his way through Main Street once again before departing to go to the Airport at 15:45 for his flight at 17:30.

FAREWELL: Final Goodbyes on busy Main Street

Five o’clock came around and Davis was on the tarmac on the runway, with his uniform packed.

He and his wife said goodbye to Commodore Tim Henry, commander of British Forces Gibraltar and now Acting Governor, Nick Pyle.

COMMANDER: Ed Davis says goodbye to Commodore Tim Henry

Edward Davis was handed a set of keys, referencing Gibraltar’s Ceremony of the Keys event.

The Ceremony of Keys is a re-enactment of the locking of the gates to Gibraltar’s old town and its Garrison during the 18th century.

KEYS: Davis given iconic keys one last time

LETTING GO: Former Governor gives keys to current acting Governor to Nick Pyle

SMILE AND WAVE: Ed Davis and Lorraine Davis depart

WET: Airport fire & rescue pay respect