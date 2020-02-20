IT has been a jam-packed day of emotions as Gibraltar’s Main Street said its farewell to the governor of the last four years.
After a week of parties and ceremonies Ed Davis and his wife were moved to tears as they left the Rock for the last time.
Ed Davis and his wife said his wife gave warm thanks to the people of Gibraltar last week for their ‘treasured friendship’.
The afternoon began with the Governor leaving at 13:30, inspecting the Royal Gibraltar Regiment outside the convent.
He greeted tourists and the public, thanking them for attending and embracing those he knew on a personal level.
Ed Davis came into office on January 19 2016 as the Governor of Gibraltar, with responsibility for defence, security and serving as the military’s commander-in-chief.
Nick Pyle has been sworn in as Acting Governor until the new Governor is selected by the UK Government and appointed by the queen.
Davis made his way to the Supreme Court and had a warm embrace with Gibraltarian Anthony Dudley, Chief Justice of Gibraltar.
The Chief Justice makes up one of four Judges in the Supreme Court who hears civil and criminal proceedings.
Davis made his way further down Main Street, giving hi-fives to hundreds of children from Gibraltar’s middle schools before saying farewell to Bishop Carmelo Zammit
Parliament was the main destination, to see MPs before reaching City Hall to say goodbye to Mayor John Gonçalves.
John Mackintosh Square saw a gathering of people to see the Governor and to see the Gibraltar Youth Choir perform a song which brought Davis to tears.
Davis made his way through Main Street once again before departing to go to the Airport at 15:45 for his flight at 17:30.
Five o’clock came around and Davis was on the tarmac on the runway, with his uniform packed.
He and his wife said goodbye to Commodore Tim Henry, commander of British Forces Gibraltar and now Acting Governor, Nick Pyle.
Edward Davis was handed a set of keys, referencing Gibraltar’s Ceremony of the Keys event.
The Ceremony of Keys is a re-enactment of the locking of the gates to Gibraltar’s old town and its Garrison during the 18th century.