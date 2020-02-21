A BABY boy is in intensive care after falling from a second-storey window in Granada.

The 18-month old was with his mother when he fell from the kitchen window in the city centre of the provincial capital.

According to Europa Press, the baby’s condition has not improved since he entered Hospital del Virgen de las Nieves on Thursday.

He is in a critical condition and is only breathing with the help of a machine having sustained severe head trauma from the fall.

A doctor happened to be passing by Calle Mano de Hierro when the baby fell at around 5pm.

He advised a nearby policeman to carry the boy in his arms to the San Rafael Hospital.

He was later transferred to the Hospital Virgen de las Nieves, where doctors say his chances of survival are low.

A routine probe by police points to the fall being a tragic accident.