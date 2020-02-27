The man convicted of the death of Marta del Castillo has recounted a new version of events surrounding her death.

Although Miguel Carcaño has previously changed his version of events, Marta’s family believe he may be telling the truth because he directly involves his brother, Francisco Javier Delgado, in the alleged murder and disappearance of the young woman’s body.

The new version of events implicates Delgado as the murderer after a fight broke out due to a mortgage scam coming to light.

During an interview with Telecinco, Delgado denied the accusations saying he has ‘no fear’ as he has ‘nothing to hide’.

This comes after it was revealed recently that the house which saw the mysterious death of Marta del Castillo a decade ago sits unwanted and unsold.

Following the murder of the 17-year-old at the Sevilla property in 2009, the house was repossessed from its owner, Miguel Carcaño for failure to pay the mortgage.

Apparently the bank has tried to resell the house but without success and it is now no longer being advertised.

As the calle León XIII property became quite infamous through media coverage of the girls disappearance and murder this could be deterring the bank from putting the house on sale.

Carcaño was convicted of the murder of the young Sevillian on January 24, 2009, and sentenced to 21 years in prison.

However, there is still much mystery surrounding the death of the 17-year-old a decade later as her body has never been found.

Marta’s parents recently convinced courts to reopen the case due to Carcaño’s new version of events.