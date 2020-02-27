CHERRY blossom in the Valencian Community’s Marina Alta region has been named as the most beautiful in all of Spain.

Flowering cherry tress in the Vall de Gallinera, between Denia and Alcoi, were ranked as no.1 by travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler.

The valley on Spain’s Costa Blanca outcompeted Alfarnate in Malaga, the Valle del Jerte,in Cáceres, El Hornillo in Avila and Valle de las Caderechas in Burgos.

The list was published to guide the magazine’s wanderlust readers throughout the month of March, when the trees come into bloom.