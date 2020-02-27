THE British Ambassador to Spain has become involved in the inquest into the death of violent British robber Sean Hercules.

Hugh Elliott has written to Estepona Court, regarding the killing of the convicted Costa del Sol criminal.

As previously reported by the Olive Press, the probe into Hercules’s death – who was shot dead by police in 2018 on the Costa del Sol – was due to take place on March 2, in Wakefield.

However, it was revealed today that the inquest has been postponed until April 24.

According to Hercules’s mother, Martha Friel who spoke to the Olive Press, the inquest has been postponed because the Estepona Court hasn’t been sent a police report.

“I don’t have a clue why it hasn’t been sent, the British Ambassador, Mr Hugh Elliott has written to the court in order to get it,” she continued.

Hercules was shot 38 times by Spanish police at his hotel after crashing his car following a night of partying in Puerto Banus.

Policia Nacional officers allege the Brit pulled a gun on them, before they opened fire on the Brit.

This is not the first time Friel has pleaded for answers, having previously spoken out to the Olive Press about the lack of information her family have received from the Spanish authorities.

The Olive Press has contacted Elliott and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for comment.