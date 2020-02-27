ENTREPRENEURIAL online salesman in Spain are selling a Dean Koontz novel at €50 each amid claims the 1981 book ‘predicted coronavirus’.

Andrea, a seller on Spanish online marketplace Wallapop, has listed the novel Los Ojos de la Oscuridad (The Eyes of Darkness) claiming the book forewarns about the global pandemic.

“The author predicts coronavirus in the book and talks about it,” Andrea, based in Valencia, writes on the advertisement.

The 312-page novel published 39 years ago follow grieving mother Christina Evans as she realises her son, Danny, has been infected with a man-made bioweapon created in Wuhan, China.

“They call the stuff ‘Wuhan-400’ because it was developed at their RDNA labs outside the city of Wuhan, and it was the fourth-hundredth viable strain of man-made microorganisms created at the research centre,” a passage in the book reads.

Characters explain the Chinese invented the virus to ‘wipe out a city or a country’ and called it a ‘perfect weapon’.

In the book, however, Wuhan-400 has a 100% mortality rate – compared to covid-19’s 3%.