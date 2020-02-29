IT has been nearly six years since the Olive Press first demanded answers from the Rothschilds for their expat loan scam.

But we now finally have our first case of justice.

British couple Barry and Marion Joyce this week won a landmark case against a bank.

This has raised new questions.

Will normal everyday people now start to get justice for all the injustices they suffered in the past?

This case has opened Pandora’s Box for an abundance of cases to come before the Spanish courts against the Rothschilds.

But are things really going to change? Are the rich and powerful suddenly going to become more accountable to laws?

We’d like to think so and for the time being, this huge victory is worth being celebrated, especially for the people who have been cheated and will finally get their money back after all these years.