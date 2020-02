A MAN has been found dead inside a van on the Costa Tropical.

The 35-year-old was discovered in Almunecar on Friday morning after a work colleague reported him missing.

He had not been seen since the day before when he left to make a delivery route.

Guardia Civil took over the case and tracked the car down to Almuncar, on the coast of Granada.

The body did not show any signs of violence.

The suspected cause of death has not been released by investigators.