A POLICIA Local agent has been accused of the violent murder of an 83-year-old for her €1.5 million inheritance.

The woman died after falling down the stairs of her home in Madrid while she was in the sole care of the policeman.

The officer was tasked with the 24-hour care of the lady, named as Teresa LL, at the property in San Francisco de Ciempozuelos.

Despite not being a direct relative, he was due to inherit her apparent €1.5 million fortune once she passed away.

The 112 Emergency services attended the scene after being called in by the man, but were only able to announce the time of death.

However, it was when the man was interviewed by the attending Guardia Civil officers that inconsistencies appeared in his story.

He also suffered a panic attack during the grilling, which led him to be admitted to the psychiatric unit of the Valdemoro hospital in Madrid.

According to police sources, just months earlier the officer was the alleged driver in a traffic accident in which the woman suffered several injuries due to not wearing a seatbelt.

Colleagues of the accused, have stood by their partner, insisting that there was no financial interest in the care that the man gave and that he was the woman’s sole carer for several years with no previous issues.

A full forensic investigation is now underway to determine whether the elderly lady was pushed or suffered a tragic fall, while the Policia Local officer remains available for questioning.