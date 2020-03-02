A WOMAN has thrown herself from a balcony while fleeing her partner after he threatened her with a knife in Granada.

The 33-year-old woman apparently jumped from the first floor balcony of her home in Salobreña after being chased by her partner with a knife on Saturday afternoon.

The 54-year-old Spanish man was arrested at the scene on Calle Dolores Ibarruri and is due to appear in court for the alleged case of gender violence.

The woman of Nicaraguan nationality was reportedly taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It is believed that there were no previous complaints from the victim against the man but she reportedly told the police that the man had hit her prior to this attack.

The man is believed to have a history of complaints against him from previous relationships.

Resources will be put into place to ensure the woman’s care and protection once she leaves the hospital.

The mayor, Maria Eugenia Rufino, said that once again we have to deal with this “terrible reality that we unfortunately suffer”.

An investigation is ongoing to clarify the circumstances of the event.