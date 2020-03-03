GIBRALTAR has confirmed its first coronavirus case.

According to the Gibraltar Health Authority, a patient tested positive on the British territory after returning from a trip to northern Italy.

The individual travelled home via Malaga airport.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “We have a confirmed case of #Coronavirus #Covid19 in Gibraltar.

“The patient had travelled to Northern Italy via Malaga airport.

“The patient is happily recovering well and their partner has no symptoms.

“We will make more information available as soon as we are able to.”

The GHA said it is now identifying the health professionals who have been in contact with the patient.

It added: “The GHA is also carrying out an extensive process of contact tracing.

“This will help to establish who else should get testing.”

It encouraged everyone to practice high standards of personal hygiene and in particular hand washing.