A RECORD-BREAKING haul of hidden narcotics was recovered by Spanish authorities this week, buried within massive blocks of marble.

JOINT OPERATION: Multiple agencies combined effort to smash drug import gang

Following a complicated and international investigation, a criminal gang of five was found to have stashed 752Kg of pure ‘meth’.

A fake import / export company was set up by five men, who intended transporting the drug in cylinders cunningly buried in the blocks.

BURIED: Hundreds of kilos of meth hidden in PVC tubes, buried in marble

Investigation began in August 2019 when suspicions were raised about the 25 ton marble blocks being imported from Mexico to the Port of Valencia for no valid reason.

When the blocks were followed to La Romana and Novelda (west of Alicante), some of the culprits were recognised as being known to the police, and a joint operation involving National Police, the Civil Guard and the Tax Agency swung into action

Buildings were searched and heavy duty equipment smashed their way through two blocks, one with 400Kg of pure meth hidden, the other containing 352Kg, a total amount that had never been seized before.

CASH STASH: Some of the seized €150k being counted

Agents also discovered €150,000 cash, firearms and numerous telephones.

In addition, 19 properties were seized, 14 vehicles and seven bank accounts.

Authorities recognised that it would have taken considerable time and skill to conceal so much drugs, with complicated operations both here and in Mexico.

