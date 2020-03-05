AROUND 2,000 jobs are on offer at Marbella’s 3rd Annual Employment Fair today.

The Adolfo Suarez Fairs and Congress Centre is holding the event until 7:00 pm tonight.

This fair will bring together a total of 80 companies, offering more than 2,000 jobs, in addition to 4,300 vacancies with the Armed Forces.

There will be a total of 120 stands, including one from the City Council to inform the public about the different municipal programs.

Other stands will offer training and orientation opportunities for attendees.

Different Spanish universities will be present including the University of Malaga, Pamplona or Nebrija.

UNEMPLOYMENT: More than 2,000 jobs will be on offer to tackle unemployment

Talks are scheduled throughout the morning address issues such as digital skills, or the keys for a successful job interview as well as covering topics such as self-employment and the tourism industry.

The objective of the Employment Fair is also to aide companies with the selection of personnel.

According to reports, unemployment in Marbella was reduced in February by 140 people compared to the same month in 2019.

The Employment Fair aims to reduce unemployment in Marbella further, especially among young people and long-term job seekers.

5,000 attendees are expected at the event, 2,000 have already booked their tickets digitally.