A DISCIPLINARY file has been opened against an assistant male nurse who allegedly groped his patients.

The medical professional works at Malaga’s Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Victoria (also known as Hospital Clínico).

He is alleged to have touched up two patients last week and since then the nurse has been suspended from employment and pay.

In addition, two complaints have been filed against the man in the courts for these alleged acts.

The ‘inappropriate fondling’ took place while the nurse escorted the women to the bathroom. The pair affected by lewd act shared the same hospital room.

One of the women commented on the oddity of the situation to her relatives, the other women on overhearing the conversation confessed that she too had perceived she had been touched in an ‘improper manner’ by the professional.

This Tuesday, the Hospital Clínico said: “In view of the detection of a possible case of harassment of two patients admitted to hospital”, the management has opened a disciplinary file.

In addition, a judicial investigation is underway to clarify the facts since the two alleged victims have filed the corresponding complaint in court.

In a statement, the management of the centre has expressed ‘its deepest rejection of any type of aggression’ and made itself ‘available to the patients and their families to advise and support them in all that is necessary, as required by a situation of this nature’.

According to reports, the worker allegedly ‘took advantage when bathing the women’ to ‘touch their genitals’.

Both patients are already discharged.

