CORONAVIRUS has claimed its third victim in Spain.

A 99-year-old woman in Madrid has died after contracting the virus.

The woman died on Tuesday, but news of her passing was only released today.

She suffered from numerous health issues and only during the autopsy did the doctors discover she had coronavirus.

This is the first fatality in the region and follows the 69-year-old who passed away in Valencia last month and the death of an 82-year-old in the Basque Country yesterday.

There are 248 confirmed cases of people having caught the disease in Spain, including three children.