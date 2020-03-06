Words by Femke Eliza Utrecht, Head of Marketing, BinckBank part of Saxo Bank

“FINANCE is a male dominated industry, but times have changed and it’s a much more level playing field now. I have never felt any prejudice. Binck Bank is very inclusive.

“Women have the same opportunities as men here. My advice to young women wanting to get into finance is be confident and trust your abilities – women are great at investments.

“Our predecessors fought for us and opened doors for us. I think as women we don’t always praise ourselves enough. There’s that saying behind every great man is a strong woman. Well, we don’t want to be strong women standing behind a man. We don’t want to be strong women standing in front of men. We want to be strong women standing shoulder to shoulder with men.”

