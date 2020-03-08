THIS MORNING, the Ministry of Health confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in the Region of Murcia.

A 27-year-old woman, recently returned from Madrid, has been admitted to Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital, in the southern district of Murcia.

QUARANTINED: Patient is being treated in the High Level Isolation Unit

The site was already designated as a ‘reference centre’ to deal with cases of Coronavirus with its own High Level Isolation Unit (UAAN).

Two tests confirmed the COVID-19 virus is present in the woman, the first to have been diagnosed out of over 150 people tested in the Murcia region.

Authorities insist that they’re fully prepared and have the most protocols, health facilities and professionals to cope with Coronavirus.

A free-phone number, 900 12 12 12, has been set up from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Friday, in case anyone thinks they have symptoms or just have queries about the virus.

