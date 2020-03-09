AN Italian expat has tested positive for COVID-19 on the Costa del Sol.

The 24-year-old returned home from visiting her family in Italy two weeks ago before being informed by health authorities there that she had tested positive.

But the young woman told this paper that when she informed the Hospital Costa del Sol, she was told to stay isolated in her home in Fuengirola and was ‘denied’ follow up testing.

She said: “I came over from visiting family in Italy two weeks ago.

“I received news that I had tested positive while here. My family was tested as a whole in Italy as a precaution when the virus hit my village.

“I contacted the Costa del Sol hospital and they said to stay at home and refused any further testing or treatment.”

She added: “My father is a farmer in a small village in an affected region of Italy (very close to Milano)

“My brother was ill while I was on holiday visiting my family. As a precaution the Italian health ministry tested our whole village. My uncle tested positive and so did my aunt.

“I returned to Spain (against orders) and now I am here I decided I wanted to be tested again, I have no symptoms but I have stayed in my house since.”

The Olive Press has contacted the Junta de Andalucia for comment.

It comes after guidelines stated that anyone with symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath should self-isolate.

They have been told to avoid medical clinics or hospitals but to contact the 112 emergency number.

It comes as Spain’s total number of cases has reached around 960.

Around 30 have been cured and given the all clear, according to El Mundo.