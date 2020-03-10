THE Malaga Film Festival has been postponed due to the spread of coronavirus and the risk to the thousands of people who will attend.

One of the most important events in Spanish cinema and in which 201 films were going to participate will be cancelled as recommendations to not travel have been issued.

Malaga City Council released a tweet today announcing the postponement of the festival ‘due to the uncertainty generated by the evolution of coronavirus’.

The announcement also explained that although health authorities have not prevented travel, the ‘recommendations to not travel make it difficult for the event to take place normally’.

Last year, the festival saw more then 150,000 people attend the ten day event.

The film festival was due to take place from March 13 to 22.

A future date has not yet been confirmed.

