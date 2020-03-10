TOM Jones has been confirmed as the latest act due to perform at the Starlite festival on the Costa del Sol this summer.

The festival will take place in Marbella over 50 days during the summer months, across the whole of July and August.

The legendary Welsh singer will take the stage on July 9.

The Sex Bomb singer who has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide will perform a set of his greatest hits spanning his 50 year career.

The 79-year-old will join the likes of Bonnie Tyler and Lionel Richie who will also be performing at the festival on the Andalucian coast.

They join a long list of legends such as Andrea Bocelli, Elton John and Spain’s very own Enrique Iglesias.

Tickets are now on sale, starting at €49.

Apart from music, the festival also brings together fans of culture and gastronomy and is open to guests of all ages.