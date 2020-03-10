A NURSE from Son Llatzer Hospital in Mallorca has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Health officials say the 40-year-old man was in direct contact with an infected patient at the hospital.

During his day off, the nurse presented respiratory problems and sought help at the emergency department.

On suspicion that he could have contracted the virus, his biological samples were analysed which yielded a positive result.

The Ministry of Health has called for calm from citizens and stressed that the infected patient was treated in a dedicated triage area, so the chance of other patients contracting the COVID-19 was nil.

Health chiefs report that the nurse is in good health and will be kept in isolation at home where he will be treated by medical personnel from the Coronavirus Homecare Attention Unit (UVAC).

Meanwhile, a further three people have been infected by the coronavirus in the Balearic Islands, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11.

This includes a resident who presented flu-like symptoms after returning to Mallorca from Turin in Italy.

As his health status was determined as ‘good’, doctors allowed him to return home where he will be attended to by the UVAC.

The first case of the virus was also confirmed in Ibiza in an Italian tourist who recently travelled to the island.

Speaking at a press conference, Violeta Vega, the Primary Care Director at Can Misses Hospital, said the patient is in stable condition and will be kept in isolation at the hospital.

The most serious case however is a 71-year-old man from the Alcorcon suburb of Madrid who was on an Imerso holiday in Ciutadella de Menorca.

He remains in serious condition in the ICU of Mateu Orfila Hospital and his wife is also being kept under observation as a precaution.

CRITICAL CONDITION: The 71-year-old man is in the ICU at the Mateu Orfila Hospital.

“The evolution of the virus in the patient is very serious and we are monitoring all those who travelled in his group, although so far none of them have developed any symptoms,” said Doctor Roma Julia.

Julia also explained that 33 health professionals have been placed under active surveillance for the coronavirus and will remain under observation at home.