LA Liga and Segunda Division have both confirmed that the next two fixtures will be played behind closed doors.

In an announcement made by the Spanish FA, Spain’s top two football leagues have decided to prohibit fans from attending matches, attempting to control the outbreak of coronavirus.

This means that matchday 28 and 29 in the top flight and matchday 32 and 33 in the second division will be played in empty stadiums.

It has not been made clear what the situation will be for fixtures following these.

This comes after Barcelona confirmed that the return leg of their round of 16 Champions League match up against Napoli tomorrow will also be played without fans.

Last week Valencia also announced that their Champions League round of 16 return leg against Atalanta tonight will also be played behind closed doors.

This follows other European countries, such as France and Greece who have both decided to play matches without fans and Italy who has decided to suspend all sporting activities until the start of next month.