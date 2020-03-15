THE wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for coronavirus.

Begoña Gomez, 45, was confirmed as having the disease by analyses conducted in Madrid.

Both she and Sanchez, 48, are currently in La Moncloa, the official residence and office of Spain’s leader.

A Government source said that the couple are ‘following the preventative measures established by the health authorities’.

Two PSOE ministers have also tested positive: Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Carolina Darias, and Minister of Equality, Irene Montero.

Both politicians are understood to be at home and ‘in good health’.

Montero’s husband Pablo Iglesias, the Podemos leader and Second Deputy Prime Minister, was also in quarantine.

However he tested negative for coronavirus and today broke his self-confinement to accompany Sanchez at Moncloa.

Iglesias did receive criticism for the move, as the Council of Ministers was gearing up to approve Spain’s lockdown.

But a Podemos spokesperson said that it would have been ‘impossible’ for him to make his impact felt via video link.

They added that ‘the protection of thousands of workers in the country was at stake’.

It comes after the Vox leader Santiago Abascal and his number two, Javier Ortega Smith both tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus in Spain:

A total of 6,394 people have tested positive, 198 are dead and 517 have been discharged from hospital