THE unprecedented lockdown across the country has crippled the hotel sector in Mallorca, with all holidaymakers being asked to return home.

Since the state of alarm decree was enforced, hoteliers across the island have reported colossal damage to profits, spelling disaster for the tourism season ahead.

Strict instructions have been laid down by the Government of the Balearic Islands to hoteliers across Mallorca, who have been prohibited from taking any new reservations during the next 15 days.

Speaking at a press conference today, the President of the Hotel Chain Association of the Balearic Islands (ACH), Gabriel Llobera, confirmed that until Wednesday, there will be a progressive closure of all hotels.

“It is not feasible for hotels to continue operating at a business level without receiving any income.

“This has led us to make the unthinkable decision to close all hotels,” explained Llobera.

Meanwhile, the Olive Press has been informed that tourists have been ordered to pack up and return to their country of origin as soon as possible by hotel staff, and that until they leave they must adhere to the governmental rules to remain indoors.

Briton Andy Uddy, who arrived to Mallorca last week with the intention of enjoying a blissful holiday in the sun, received these orders yesterday afternoon from the management at Son Caliu Hotel in Palmanova.

ORDERS: Holidaymakers have been asked to leave their hotels.

“Yesterday, we were asked to leave the hotel as soon as we could due to the lockdown.

“We have been trying to get on a flight home today to Brighton as we don’t think we will be able to travel tomorrow.

“There is not a single soul on the streets, not a car on the road, and all hotel guests have been confined to barracks,” said Andy.

SHUTDOWN: Staff packing up a hotel in Palmanova.

Driving home the message, the President of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol, today made an appeal for national and international tourists to leave the islands immediately and to only come back when normality returns.

“We will give tourists all the support that is necessary for them to leave.

“It does not make any sense that visitors remain locked up in their hotel rooms.”

Armengol also reassured citizens that the Government were working hard on restricting all national and international visitors arriving to airports or ports in the Balearic Islands, with the exception of residents or in emergency cases.

It comes as 18 more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the Balearic Islands, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 73.