TOURISTS in Benidorm have been fined for ignoring the coronavirus lockdown.

According to local paper Informacion, Policia Local have handed out several fines of up to €700.

Meanwhile, bars and restaurants have been referred to the courts for also remaining open despite being ordered to close, with potential fines ranging from €1,501 to €30,000.

In the most serious cases, according to pre-existing laws, fines could range from €30,001 to €600,000.

The violations of the royal decree, which came into force at the weekend, has seen Polica Nacional knocking on hotel doors today to remind tourists to stay indoors.

The focus has been in the so-called ‘English zone’ in Rincon de Loix.

Benidorm still has thousands of tourists spread across its hotels and different accommodations.

Since the order to remain indoors came to Valencia on Friday night, however, many in the English zone began stocking up on alcohol in the supermarkets and having their own gatherings on the streets, reported Informacion.

Elsewhere on the Costa Blanca, three fines were handed out in Calpe yesterday while another four were given in Teulada today.

Four swimmers were also fined for using the beach in Teulada yesterday.

Many establishments were also fined in Calpe, including a bar which had closed its doors but still had guests inside in an effective lock in, reported La Marina Plaza.

It comes as all hotels in the Valencian community were advised to close their doors within 72 hours on Sunday.

Some hotel guests have reportedly been told they need to arrange flights home as soon as possible.

Some 90,000 rooms are expected to be closed, including hotels and aparthotels, before this Thursday, March 19.

President of the Hosbec hotel association Toni Mayor said this should give enough time for all the tourists to return to their home countries.

“It is a recommendation, but we think it is the best thing to do to directly fight the spread of the virus,” he said.