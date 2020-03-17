THE DIRECTOR of Spain’s Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies has yesterday reminded the nation they don’t need to leave their shoes outside.

Epidemiologist Fernando Simón Soria, who took up his post at the Ministry of Health in 2012, spoke to the press after a meeting of the Coronavirus Technical Management Committee.

He busted the bizarre myth that shoes can transmit the virus, while urging collaboration with the state of alarm measures announced last Saturday.

“It is not necessary to leave your shoes outside your house,” Simón said.

“It is not necessary to shop without gloves, apart from where supermarkets already advise you to do so.

“You don’t have to do anything exceptional. What you do have to do is avoid the transmission from person to person, wash your hands well, keep a good distance between other people, and respect the social distancing measures that have been imposed.

“You don’t have to worry anymore than this.”

It comes as coronavirus cases in Spain are reaching 10,000, with 342 deaths at the time of publication.

