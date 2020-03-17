WITH coronavirus sweeping Spain and 145 other countries, it appears that nobody is safe from the viral infection.

Covid-19 is not picky about who it chooses to infect, with politicians, actors and athletes among those to have tested positive.

Hollywood hunk Idris Elba may seem untouchable to some but the 47-year-old Londoner is the latest to join the notable list.

The now-isolated Fast & Furious and Luther actor, who has DJ’d in Ibiza, revealed the news in an online video, saying that he ‘felt ok’.

Married stars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are among the other big-name actors with the killer bug.

The pair tested positive while shooting Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie in Australia, and are now isolating.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing ???? No panic.

Even the Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is concerned, having warned people to stay at home and to ‘listen to the experts, ignore the morons.’

Other silver screen heavyweights, like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson have posted pictures online of themselves donning masks.

In Spain, Vox leader Santiago Abascal and his number two Javier Ortega Smith have both succumbed to the virus.

Begoña Gomez, the wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also tested positive, along with Madrid Mayor Isabel Diaz, President of Catalunya Quim Torra and other politicians.

Best-selling 70-year-old Chilean author Luis Sepulveda, who penned The old man who read love stories, also tested positive in Oviedo, northern Spain.

INFECTED: Begoña Gomez (left), the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (right) has tested positive for coronavirus

Football’s confirmed Covid-19 patients include Arsenal’s Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta, Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis, Chelsea winger Callum Hudon-Odoi and at least 14 other players.

Meanwhile, Atletico Portada Alta coach Francisco Garcia, who suffered leukaemia, became Spain’s youngest coronavirus fatality at just 21, marking Malaga’s first death.

In the NBA, Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert has also contracted coronavirus, saying that he wished he’d taken it ‘more seriously’.

World politics has not been left unscathed either, with UK health secretary Nadine Dorries and her 84-year-old mum both positive.

Other coronavirus-carriers include Iranian vice president, Massoumeh Ebtekar, the Canadian Prime Minister’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Miami City Mayor, Francis Suarez.