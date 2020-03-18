FOR many people in Mallorca, the coronavirus lockdown has brought a sense of solidarity to the community, with citizens doing their very best to keep themselves entertained at home.

However, for one 23-year-old man in the Coll d’en Rabin district in Palma, confinement may have just pushed him to the very edge and subsequently led to his arrest.

Fed up of hearing his ‘noisy’ neighbours argue and play music upstairs, the man allegedly stormed to their flat with a large knife in tow.

Pounding on the door, the father answered, accompanied beside his wife and two young children.

The man then allegedly took out a 15cm blade from his pocket and threatened that he would ‘kill the family if they would not be quiet’.

Quickly slamming the door shut, the father alerted the authorities with officers from the Policia Nacional arriving at the apartment block on Calle Francesc Frontera a short time later.

Investigators say that after corroborating the story with witnesses, the disgruntled neighbour was arrested and taken back to the police headquarters where he was charged with intimidation with violence.

It is understood that upon questioning, he admitted to becoming ‘very upset’ due to the noise which he described as ‘absolutely unbearable.’