ALGORFA Policia Local has issued a statement this morning, March 19, prohibiting meetings of two people or more.

It states that ‘penalties of 600 to 30,000 euros or even detention, for those that flout the new rule.

Algorfa Town Hall Notice
PUBLIC INFORMATION: Direct from Algorfa Ayuntamiento

The Costa Blanca South town’s police will monitor the area to ensure that any meetings in public spaces will result in sanctions.

But in an upbeat post-script, they ask, “Let us be in solidarity, let’s stay at home, we are in an exceptional state, a state of national alarm.”

DEEP CLEAN: Algorfa Town Hall

The announcement comes as the Council has started a deep clean, disinfecting all its offices and the Medical Centre.

