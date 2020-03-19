SPAIN has recorded its warmest winter this century so far.

The temperature recorded has been 1.8? above the average for this season.

This is based on the average temperature recorded from 1981 to 2010 by the Agencia Estatal de Meteorologia (Aemet).

In addition, Aemet has also stated that the weather recorded from the start of December to the end of February has been the second warmest since the agency started keeping records in 1965.

The hottest winter is still that of 1989-1990.

This comes after December and January were the warmest they’ve been on record worldwide, equalling those of 2015-2016.

Furthermore, last month is believed to be the second warmest February on Earth.

We’ve also had some unexpectedly high temperatures this winter, such as 29.6? at Valencia’s Airport and 31.9? at Tenerife’s.